'Happy to play consistent games': AFLW dream not over for GF-bound forward

VFLW grand-final bound footballer Renee Saulitis is relishing playing consistent football again, while her career at the top level might not be over.
The Warrnambool-raised 21-year-old, who was delisted by St Kilda after 10 AFLW games late last year, is a key member of the Western Bulldogs VFLW outfit which takes on North Melbourne in the decider, on Sunday, July 21.
Following that, she has accepted an offer to be a train-on player with Essendon's AFLW program for the upcoming season.
Saulitis confirmed as a train-on player she could be elevated to the Bombers' list if someone is moved to the inactive list before the season starts or the club runs short on players due to injuries during the season.
The South Warrnambool export is just grateful to be back on the park again after a two-year period where she saw little on-field action.
From when she ruptured her ACL in August 2022 to the start of this year's VFLW season, she played just one game of football - an AFLW game for the Saints in round three of the 2023 season which turned out to be her final game for the club.
The small forward has played all 17 games for the Bulldogs, kicking 13 goals and earning best-player selection four times.
"I've been happy just to play some consistent games really," she told The Standard.
"After doing my knee I only played that one AFLW game afterwards so it's just been really nice to string a heap of games consistently together and stay injury-free, touch wood.
"I've managed to get on the scoreboard which has been nice and then I feel like I've had an impact on a few games, it's a nice feeling."
Saulitis committed to the Bulldogs in the off-season courtesy of a Coates Talent League link with coach Rhys Cahir.
She is glad she did, saying "I picked the right club that's for sure".
The Bulldogs recorded a comfortable victory over Williamstown in their preliminary final on Sunday July, 14, triumphing 9.6 (60) to 2.4 (16).
They had lost their two clashes with the Seagulls this year, the most recent of which came in the first round of finals.
"I can't even believe that we pulled that performance together, that was definitely our best performance of the year," Saulitis said.
"So that's really exciting, I got to the end of the game and I was like 'where did we pull that from'.
"But it's finally just all sorted itself out and we've clicked finally at the right time which is awesome."
Should the Bulldogs triumph, it will be Saulitis' second premiership win she has been a part of after she clinched an under 18 Ballarat girls' league flag with Ararat Storm in 2017.
Outside of football but still in the physical activity space, Saulitis has two units remaining in her exercise and sports science university degree.
She recently started working at Absolute Health and Performance, helping people in their midlife in a one-on-one setting at the gym.
The talented will also be starting another job shortly at Loreto Toorak, an all-girls school in Melbourne, where she will work with students in the gym before and after school.
"That's pretty cool, that's something I didn't really grow up having," she said of the role.
"So I'm pretty excited to help them and I love working with kids."
