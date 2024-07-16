'Just completely ignoring the community': Answers wanted on offshore wind

Opponents of offshore wind farms off Warrnambool are bombarding the federal government's energy minister with emails, demanding a response to their concerns.
Wannon MP Dan Tehan last month tabled a petition in parliament from constituents which he said had now been signed by more than 5000 people.
After tabling the petition, Mr Tehan wrote to the Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen and asked him to respond to all the concerns.
He said the report that he obtained under Freedom of Information raised some serious implications for marine life.
Mr Tehan also asked Mr Bowen to immediately undeclare the zone - something Mr Bowen has said before he wouldn't do.
"The community is deeply concerned," he said.
"It's been over a month, and no response.
"Basically, just completely ignoring the community."
Mr Tehan said he had now emailed everyone who had signed the petition and asked them to email Mr Bowen seeking the courtesy of a response.
"At the moment he is receiving emails from right around the community asking for a response to their concerns," Mr Tehan said.
"He's being bombarded."
Mr Bowen earlier this year declared a smaller offshore windzone off Warrnambool and Port Fairy - rather than Portland - and opened up the area for companies to apply for a feasibility licence
A spokesperson for Mr Bowen said feasibility licence applications for the Southern Ocean offshore wind zone had now closed.
But the government hasn't detailed just how many applications had been made, or when a decision was likely to be made on granting any licences.
"The registrar will now take time to review the applications against the merit criteria before the Minister makes a decision to award licences," the spokesperson said.
