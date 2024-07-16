The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

$1m injection to upgrade 'some of the worst' sports facilities in league

Jessica Greenan
By Jessica Greenan
July 16 2024 - 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Simpson Recreation Reserve Committee has received an additional million dollars to upgrade its change rooms. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
The Simpson Recreation Reserve Committee has received an additional million dollars to upgrade its change rooms. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

A south-west recreation reserve will soon receive a $1.39 million upgrade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Greenan

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.