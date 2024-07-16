$1m injection to upgrade 'some of the worst' sports facilities in league

A south-west recreation reserve will soon receive a $1.39 million upgrade.
It comes after the Simpson Recreation Reserve Committee received a million-dollar contribution from the state government's Regional Community Sports Infrastructure Fund.
Reserve committee secretary Michele Fratantaro said she was "stoked".
"The current rooms have been described as up there with some of the worst in the Colac and District Football Netball league," she said.
"It's huge for the entire community, not just the football netball club.
"There's the cricket club, the Heytesbury Show and lots of other little groups who use the rec reserve, as well as more people camping and coming to stay."
The new change rooms would be a multi-purpose facility featuring accessible spaces for home and away teams, an office and trainers' room, medical room, two umpire's rooms, a briefing room and storage areas.
Ms Fratantaro said creating female-friendly change rooms was a focus.
"When we went for the initial funding, we didn't have a female cricket or football team," she said.
"Now we have a female cricket side, which is great, but we've got nowhere to put them.
"It became really evident that new rooms were needed and that this project needed to go ahead."
Simpson Football Netball Club president Bree Jones also welcomed the announcement.
"It's very exciting, I haven't been able to sleep since receiving the news," she said.
"To have these rooms upgraded and modernised is just as wonderful for the players and league umpires as it is for the volunteers of our club.
"It will be exciting to see the build include a separate space for a medical room, which is very important for player safety during football and netball season.
"I would like to think we are now in contention to host some finals out here in Simpson with the new change rooms, which will complement our community hub building."
Corangamite mayor Kate Makin said the funding announcement was a "game changer".
"These upgrades will make such a difference to everyone who uses the Simpson recreation reserve," she said.
"Well done to the volunteers who have put in all the work to get the project to this stage and thank you to the state government for the major funding contribution.
"Council will continue to advocate for funding for similar upgrades to Skipton recreation reserve."
