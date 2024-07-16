The Standard
sport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'Innuendo and assumptions': Cricket club to move towards positive future

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
July 16 2024 - 12:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Grundy, pictured playing for North Warrnambool Eels a few years ago, will return to the club next season. File picture
Jackson Grundy, pictured playing for North Warrnambool Eels a few years ago, will return to the club next season. File picture

North Warrnambool Eels president Jamie Harry says while its proposed merger with the Northern Raiders has fallen over the club is moving forward into a positive future.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.