Under the Auld Pump: Former AFL rising star winner holds no regrets on career

Justin Leppitsch was my first coach in the AFL at the Lions. He was great to me and then Chris Fagan took over as coach in 2017. Chris is a tremendous people person. He has the ability and knowledge to tap into people's weaknesses and strengths. I loved my time playing 112 games with the Lions. I was fortunate to have played in the same team as Jonathan Brown and Luke Hodge at the Lions and that was a huge thrill as they are champions of the game. Brisbane is a a wonderful place to live. I would say I might go back and live there one day. One of the main things it offers is great weather. The winter months down here can get pretty cold and miserable but I just loved the warmer climate up north.