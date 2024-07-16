Cannabis, meth found in car after drug driver overtakes police at 127kmh

A disqualified driver with methamphetamine in her system was clocked at almost 130kmh as she overtook an unmarked police car on the Glenelg Highway.
Sarah Olson, 43, of Mount Gambier, was nabbed travelling east on the highway at Strathdownie shortly before 1pm on February 16, 2024.
She pleaded guilty to driving offences in Portland Magistrates Court on July 16 and was fined $1000.
Her licence was disqualified for another 15 months.
The court heard a silver Mercedes wagon overtook the police car at 127kmh and there were no signs of the vehicle slowing down.
The woman was intercepted and it was revealed her licence was disqualified for six months following an infringement notice.
She tested positive for the drug ice.
That led police to search her car, uncovering small quantities of cannabis and methamphetamine.
The woman's Mercedes was impounded for 30 days.
When asked the reason for her offending she told the court she did not have adequate management of her life stressors.
She said she'd moved to South Australia after living in Melbourne for 20 years but had to leave for safety reasons.
The court heard the woman had a relevant criminal history.
