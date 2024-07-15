GALLERY: Netballers light it up as finals approach in major leagues

Finals are not far away in the Hampden and Warrnambool and District leagues as clubs look to gather momentum.
It was another interesting weekend of netball in both the open grade and A grade netball across both leagues on Saturday July 13, with Reid Oval in Warrnambool and Allansford Recreation Reserve hosting two interesting matches.
Cobden had to battle hard to overcome Warrnambool in a 60-53 win to consolidate second place, while district league premiership fancy Allansford's momentum continued with a comfortable 65-41 against Russells Creek.
The Standard's photographer Eddie Guerrero captured all of the action on the court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.