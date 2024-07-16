Round 12 Hampden footy stats: Relentless mid sets new 2024 disposal record

A VFL-listed Hampden league star recorded the highest individual disposal tally for the season in round 12, with his co-captain saying the midfielder's relentless attitude sets him apart.
South Warrnambool's Archie Stevens, who has featured seven times for Carlton's VFL side this year, amassed 53 disposals in his side's 16.13 (109) to 6.7 (43) win against Hamilton Kangaroos on Saturday, July 13.
The previous most disposals in a game this year was 50, registered by former AFL star Steven Motlop against Port Fairy in round three.
Stevens also had 14 clearances, 14 tackles and a goal to round out his superb performance against the Kangaroos.
Roosters co-captain Harry Lee said Stevens didn't get caught up in individual statistics but played a "phenomenal match".
The performance didn't surprise him though because of the high standards Stevens consistently reaches.
The ball-winner averages an enviable stat-line of 31.2 disposals, 4.8 tackles, 7.5 clearances and 1.3 goals from his six games so far.
He was also influential for the Hampden league under 23 team in its 31-point loss to Ballarat on July 7, collecting 36 disposals and 10 clearances.
Lee admires the way Stevens "just never gives up" on the field.
"He's always in the contest and him and his running, his gut running that he's able to do (is significant).
"He's always at every single contest so you always know what you're going to get and I find that's pretty impressive."
While he loves lining up alongside Stevens, Lee is unsure why he isn't playing VFL more regularly.
The Roosters co-captain believes the midfielder has a long career ahead of him at the level.
"...I don't understand why he's not been getting a game because he's been doing this all year for us but it's just something we would like to see him play as high as he possibly can and get as much out of his body and his football career as he possibly can," he said.
"So I don't doubt that he'll be playing VFL football for years and years to come."
Other notable performers from round 12 included Terang Mortlake coach Lewy Taylor (42 disposals, seven tackles, three goals, seven score assists) and Portland coach Lochie Huppatz (41 disposals, 10 clearances, one goal).
Roosters co-captain Shannon Beks (23 disposals, 12 marks, seven goals) and Warrnambool recruit Ben Cunnington (16 disposals, six goals, four score assists) also had dominant days.
