Ocean swimming pool mooted for foreshore

An ocean swimming pool, sea baths and raised boardwalks have been included in a new council plan unveiled for Warrnambool's foreshore.
Turning the grassed area behind the kiosk into a "Village Green" has also been raised in the new Warrnambool Foreshore Framework draft document which the city council has made public.
The bold ideas come after public consultation over summer and have been included in the plan which - if adopted - would be rolled out in three stages over the next 15 years and beyond.
A public workshop will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 where the community can provide feedback on the plan in person before a final report is done for councillors to consider.
In other news, a south-west resident plans to sail off into the sunset after winning $1 million in the weekend's TattsLotto draw.
The Hamilton retiree held one of the five division one winning entries and will take home $1.009.099.
And tt's official - a second KFC for Warrnambool has been given the green light.
Operations manager Craig Williams said a planning permit had been issued and the project would soon be put out to tender.
He had initially hoped the new store would be an early Christmas present for the city, but said now it probably wouldn't be completed until March or April in 2025.
