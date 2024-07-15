Driver loses control after hitting fallen tree on notorious stretch of road

Police have urged motorists to take extra care after a man lost control after hitting a fallen tree.
Sergeant Mark Barby, of the Warrnambool highway patrol, said a male was driving east on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road at Naringal shortly before 2pm on Monday, July 15.
"There was a fallen tree across the road and the driver didn't see it," Sergeant Barby said.
"They have hit the tree - possibly at 100kmh, got airborne and as a result the car slid off the road."
Sergeant Barby pleaded with motorists to slow down during inclement weather.
"All drivers should be mindful of conditions at the moment," Sergeant Barby said.
"The roads are not in good condition as it is and obviously there's a fair bit of wind at the moment and some of the trees above us aren't very secure.
"Just be mindful of where you are and drive to the conditions."
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said a male in his 80s was transported by road ambulance to South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital in a stable condition for observation.
The incident comes after a series of incidents on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road prompted motorists to call for immediate action.
The speed limit on a section near the Rollos Road intersection at Naringal East was temporarily slashed to 40kmh.
That's after there were six accidents in 13 days in a 1500-metre stretch of the arterial route, just between Rollos and Bartons roads.
Joe Tyers said he had been advocating for traffic to be forced back onto the Princes Highway rather than Google Maps taking them down the quicker back route.
Mr Tyers said he had been advocating for something to be done about the road over the 17 years he has lived on the Cobden Warrnambool Road near Rollos Road.
"It's handling the greatest burden of traffic, more than the Princes Highway," he said.
"I've been an advocate to force the traffic back onto the Princes Highway.
"That's why I advocate for 80kmh from Allansford to Stoneyford and take away that advantage of 15 to 20 minutes trucks have for travelling on that road.
"It takes them 20 minutes longer to travel from Allansford to Stoneyford on the Princes Highway than going this back route. That's why they're doing it.
