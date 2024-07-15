Inside Racing: Trainer praises galloper after second-place city debut

WARRNAMBOOL galloper Major Share lost no admirers with a gallant second-placing in a $150,000 three-year-old race at Caulfield on Saturday.
Major Share, who won three consecutive races on the country circuit before his city debut, finished half-a-neck behind Marble Nine in Saturday's 1100-metre race.
Trainer Adam Chambers said he was tickled pink with the run of his stable star, who was ridden by Tom Madden at Caulfield.
"It was a big run by Major Share," Chambers said.
"I suppose you could ask if we drew a better barrier than ten, we might have given the race a big shake.
"Marble Nine drew barrier three and that helped his chances. I thought it was a great ride by Tom. I never offered any riding instructions before the race as Tom has a great understanding of Major Share.
"Tom rode Major Share perfectly. He made the right call to kick forward from that barrier."
The young trainer said Major Share could have a let-up following Saturday's run.
"Major Share is still developing," he said.
"Major Share looked like a pony compared to the other runners at Caulfield. I think with a bit of time he's going to develop into a really nice horse.
"He's potentially the best horse that I've had in my stable. I would say we'll miss the spring carnival with Major Share and come back for races before Christmas.
"It's a huge thrill for a small trainer to go to Melbourne and take on the big boys. I'm just lucky to have such a good horse in the stable."
From his four starts Major Share has won more than $90,000 in prize money.
TRAINER Tom Dabernig may head to Adelaide with Ashford Street for his next run after the six-year-old was unplaced in the $200,000 Group Three John Monash Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday.
Ashford Street ridden by top jockey Damien Lane was heavily backed into favourite for the Monash but could only manage fourth place behind Recommendation in the 1100-metre race.
Dabernig said Ashford Street was slightly disappointing.
"Ashford Street didn't run as well as we hoped," he said.
"Recommendation was just too good. We were caught up back on the inside and I don't think that helped our chances.
"I thought Ashford Street was a shade unlucky at his previous start. There's an 1100-metre race at Morphettville on July 27.
"We could head over there for that race or might wait until Moonee Valley on August 10. We'll just wait and see how he is in the lead up to the Morphettville race before making any final decisions about his next start."
Ashford Street has won ten of his 38 starts and picked up over $740,000 in stakemoney for his connections.
VETERAN galloper A Good Yarn could have his next outing in an 1100-metre race at Warrnambool on Tuesday, July 23.
The rising eleven-year-old has been a stable favourite with Warrnambool trainer Merv McKenzie, winning eight of his 59 starts.
"There's a race at Warrnambool for A Good Yarn next week the only problem is he'll carry a big weight," McKenzie said.
"A Good Yarn will probably get 62.5 kilograms. His regular jockey Tom Madden is on the sidelines so we'll have to find a new jockey.
"I was very happy with A Good Yarn's last run to finish third on the synthetic at Ballarat. He's been a very honest horse winning eight races but with a bit of luck there could have been a few more wins as he's been in the minor place-getters stall on 19 occasions."
Meanwhile, McKenzie revealed Cowboykickedfive is likely to make his racecourse debut at Warrnambool next Tuesday.
Cowboykickedfive is named after McKenzie's late brother-in-law Kevin Neale, who kicked five goals in St Kilda's 1966 premiership win over Collingwood.
WARRNAMBOOL-based jockey Tom Madden copped a 10-meeting suspension for careless riding following his ride on First Mate at Caulfield on Saturday.
Madden pleaded guilty to the offence.
Stewards found that near the 1200-metre mark Madden allowed First Mate to shift in and inconvenience Unseen Ruler.
His time on the sidelines commenced at midnight on July 15, meaning he'll be able to ride again on July 26.
Stewards deemed the incident to be in the mid-range and took into account Madden's record before handing down the 10-meeting suspension.
Fellow hoop Linda Meech was suspended for eight meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge on Imamanzor at Geelong on Friday.
Meech's suspension began at midnight on July 14 and she can resume riding on July 22.
HIGH-class filly Summer Loving topped the Inglis Digital July (early) online sale selling for $370,000 to the bid of Matt Scown Bloodstock, acting on behalf of Yarraman Park.
Summer Loving was offered by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott and was the subject of a bidding war, which saw seven individual bidders bid $250,000 or more on her before she eventually sold to Scown.
Summer Loving was one of three horses to sell for six figures in the July (early) sale.
The others were Lassie, $110,000 and Readycatgo, $111,000
Entries for the late July online sale close at midnight on Wednesday, 17.
