Road closed as emergency crews respond to power pole fire near city

Fire crews responded to a power pole fire on Wollaston Road on Monday, July 15.
A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said emergency services were alerted to the blaze about 11.21am.
"Warrnambool brigade attended the incident as well as crews from FRV," the spokesperson said.
"The road was closed for community safety and Victoria Police attended to control traffic.
"Power to the pole was isolated so that firefighters could extinguish the flames.
"The scene was declared under control at 12:38pm and the road re-opened."
Meanwhile, thousands of Warnambool residents are without power and the traffic lights on Mortlake Road were not operating for a period of time, but it's not believed these incidents are related.
