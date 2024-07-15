Plans for second KFC in Warrnambool progressing well, says Bird Group

It's official - a second KFC for Warrnambool has been given the green light.
The Standard reported in April the Bird Group had plans to build a second store at Gateway Plaza.
Operations manager Craig Williams said a planning permit had been issued and the project would soon be put out to tender.
He had initially hoped the new store would be an early Christmas present for the city, but said now it probably wouldn't be completed until March or April in 2025.
Mr Williams said there was a lot of excitement around the new store, which will have a dual lane drive-through and a 36 to 42 seat restaurant.
He said the new store would create 60 to 65 new jobs, which would include a mix of full-time, part-time and casual positions.
"We're hoping construction will begin in around October," Mr Williams said.
He said Gateway Plaza had been the preferred site for a second store for some time.
"It's a great fit for our business because it's in a really high retail zone," he said.
The Bird Group previously purchased the city's infamous Stonehenge block in west Warrnambool and had plans to build a second store at that location.
He said the west Warrnambool site had been a good location, but Gateway Plaza had been the desired site for some years.
When the new owners of Gateway Plaza contacted the group, it jumped at the chance to build in the city's east.
The group bought the west Warrnambool site in a sale that was reportedly about $2 million.
It had previously been owned by TV technician Ian Anderson.
The Stonehenge site has been placed back on the market, Mr Williams told The Standard.
"We made the decision to put it on the market to give another business a chance to utilise the site," he said.
The group had previously planned to open a second store on Mortlake Road, but this proposal was rejected by city councillors.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said at the time while new business was "very much welcome" in the city, busy Mortlake Road was not the right location for another KFC.
"I think the entire area would be very much negatively impacted upon by this type of convenience restaurant," she said.
Cr Debbie Arnott said she was very concerned about the traffic flow and the amount of congestion.
"I think we are all aware of just how large the queues can get around KFC," she said. "I'm all for the refusal of the application."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.