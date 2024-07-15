Man accused of having items to 3D-print guns will make another bid for bail

A Dennington man will make a second bid for bail this month after he was allegedly caught with $10,000 worth of ecstasy and instructions to create seven types of 3D-printed firearms, including handguns and shotguns.
Bradley Thompson, aged in his mid 30s, was arrested in May 2024 and subsequently charged with serious drug and firearm offences.
He was refused bail that month with a magistrate stating Mr Thompson was recently incarcerated for trafficking a commercial quantity of drugs, and was too great a risk to the community.
Mr Thompson appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court again on July 15, 2024, for a mention hearing.
His lawyer said another bail application was set for July 23 and they needed to case conference with the prosecution to narrow any contested issues.
Police allegedly found 200 tablets of ecstasy in Mr Thompson's car, about two grams of methamphetamine and a knuckle duster.
That led to a raid at his home which allegedly netted a further two grams of methamphetamine in his caravan.
In a shed on the property, police allegedly found two 3D printers with a USB inserted into one of them, four imitation 3D printed firearm casings and associated materials, a large quantity of small resealable bags and a set of scales.
Mr Thompson was remanded in custody again to appear in court next week.
