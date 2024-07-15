The Standard
Man accused of having items to 3D-print guns will make another bid for bail

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
July 15 2024 - 1:21pm
A Dennington man will make a second bid for bail this month after he was allegedly caught with $10,000 worth of ecstasy and instructions to create seven types of 3D-printed firearms, including handguns and shotguns.

