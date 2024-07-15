No 'handbook' for people supporting family members with drug dependence

Family and friends of people who are dependent on drugs or alcohol often don't know where to turn for support.
WRAD Health chief executive officer Mark Powell said there were a number of support groups for people, including a face-to-face group on the third Monday of the month in Warrnambool and an online group, which were both facilitated by the organisation.
"Families really aren't given a handbook to deal with this stuff," Mr Powell said.
"When families find out a loved one is dependent on drugs or alcohol it's often a bit of a shock initially and then it's into an auto pilot of reactions and trying to control the situation.
"Often these panicked responses cause more stress and arguments so by the time families seek help things are often very stressed."
Mr Powell encouraged family members and friends to seek support as early as possible.
He said drug and alcohol dependence didn't discriminate and encouraged anyone with a loved one battling with dependence to seek help.
His comments came after a survey conducted by the Australian Alcohol and Drug Foundation found people often didn't know how to help a loved one with a dependence on drugs or alcohol.
"The relationship between someone's substance use issues and the impact on family and friends deserves attention," the survey report states.
"While substance use issues can have a devastating impact on the individual, on average it also has a harmful effect on two other people in that person's life."
It also found family members supporting someone may experience mental health issues of their own, including depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The survey also identified some of the barriers that prevented people from seeking help, including not knowing the right questions to ask, being embarrassed to ask for help, or not knowing where to go to ask for help.
"These survey results indicate family and friends often do not seek help for themselves or the person they are worried about," the report states.
"The majority of respondents in this survey reported being concerned about their loved one's substance use for a year or more.
"Of the respondents, 29 per cent had sought information or support from external sources.
"Assistance was more often sought by those who believed their loved one was at high-risk of harm and it was more likely to be sought earlier if someone was concerned about their loved one's drug use.
"Seventy one per cent of respondents had not sought help and 30 per cent did not plan to seek assistance. Similarly, few individuals with substance use related issues had sought assistance or treatment."
Mr Powell said there was also a a family drug and gambling hotline run by SHARC that was available 24/7 on 1300 660 068.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.