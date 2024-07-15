South-west resident snaps up $1 million lotto win with numbers used for 40 years

A south-west resident plans to sail off into the sunset after winning $1 million in the weekend's TattsLotto draw.
The Hamilton retiree held one of the five division one winning entries and will take home $1.009.099.
The woman plans to set sail on a series of luxurious cruises around the world.
The prize winner, who has purchased TattsLotto tickets for many years, was on her way to get her nails done when she received the call of a lifetime.
"Oh, my goodness," she said.
"I can't believe it. That's wonderful."
The woman said she had played the same numbers for the past 40 years and was shocked when she heard she had won.
"They consist of some birth dates and odd numbers. I was getting ready to get my nails done but I think I need to make a cup of tea to calm my nerves."
The winning ticket was purchased at Slade's Newagency and Lotto in Hamilton.
Owner Christine Slade said she was thrilled for the winner.
"I was so thrilled to hear Slade's Hamilton Newsagency and Lotto had sold a division one winning entry on Saturday night," she said.
"My immediate thoughts went straight to the lucky winner.
"All I could think about was the moment the winner discovered their newfound fortune and realised they'd won $1 million. It would be the most amazing feeling for them.
"It's every outlet owner's desire to sell a division one winning entry and we've been lucky enough to do it five times. It's so exciting.
"We were really hoping the division one winner would be a local member of our community as it would give our town a real buzz in these difficult times."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.