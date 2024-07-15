Thousands of residents impacted by electricity blackout in city

Thousands of Warrnambool homes are without power.
The electricity blackout happened shortly after 12pm on Monday, July 15, 2024, with a fault detected at Jamieson Street.
A message to Powercor customers at 12.16pm said power was expected to be restored by 3.30pm.
There are thousands of customers listed as being without electricity, including 2080 in Warrnambool, 235 in Bushfield, 160 in Purnim, 76 in Woodform, 36 in Ballangeich, 27 in Framlingham and 14 in Panmure.
There was a wind gust of 48kmh in Warrnambool at 12pm with temperatures reaching 12.1 degrees but feeling like 4.2 degrees.
