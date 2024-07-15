Date set for hearing in case of alleged car ramming, gunfire in Cobden

A two-day committal hearing has been set for a man accused of rear-ending a woman's car after she was allegedly shot at with a sawn-off rifle.
The 40-year-old Cobden man, who had been in a relationship with the woman for about six months, and a 26-year-old Camperdown man were charged in April with reckless conduct endangering life, two counts of reckless conduct endangering serious injury, being a prohibited person using a firearm, assault and driving in a dangerous manner.
The men, who cannot legally be named as that could identify the alleged victim, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court via video-link on July 15, 2024.
A two-day committal hearing from October 8 was set for the older accused man.
The purpose of a committal hearing is to find out if there is enough evidence to put the accused person on trial with a judge and jury.
The man will also face a special mention hearing in September with his lawyer expected to question the consent of the alleged victim.
The court heard the younger co-accused had recently changed his legal representation and his new lawyer Leonard Krasny asked the court for an adjournment as funds were not yet in place.
The man was refused bail in June.
The adjournment application was granted and he will appear in court for another committal mention hearing at a later date.
The court heard Victoria Police was still awaiting results of forensic testing of clothing for gunshot residence and eCrime analysis of text messages.
Police allege the complainant rang triple-zero in April and said she had just been rammed by the two men who allegedly shot at her while she was driving in the Cobden area.
It is alleged the woman fled the scene and hid in a nearby CFA shed.
She later told police she believed she saw the younger accused man fire a sawn-off rifle from the passenger window of the car her former partner was driving.
