The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Terrifying childhood': Escape from Iraq leads to new life in Warrnambool

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
July 16 2024 - 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Salah Saqat and his family Mirna, Jonathan, Rita and Jayms are enjoying their new life in Warrnambool. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Salah Saqat and his family Mirna, Jonathan, Rita and Jayms are enjoying their new life in Warrnambool. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Salah Saqat's "terrifying childhood" growing up in war torn Iraq is a world away from the "wonderful life" he and his family now have after arriving in Warrnambool a year ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.