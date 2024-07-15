VFLW footballer eyeing flag with GF-bound home club after 2023 heartbreak

Geelong VFLW player Jane McMeel is back playing with South Warrnambool just in time to help the club in the final steps of its premiership push.
McMeel returned for the Roosters in their Western Victoria Female league semi-final on Sunday, July 14, starring as her side downed Tyrendarra 16.10 (106) to 0.1 (1) at Reid Oval.
Forward Shannon Johnson was also dominant, kicking a game-high five goals for the victors.
The match was McMeel's first for the club since May and only her fourth of the year due to VFLW commitments.
She featured eight times during the season for the Cats, who finished 14th and missed out on finals.
The Roosters are now through to the grand final on Sunday, July 21 where they will take on Horsham in Mortlake.
McMeel enjoyed the semi-final win and said "it was nice to put the red and white back on".
"I feel like we gelled really well as a team and we're really starting to capitalise on each other's strengths and play the best we can as a team which is really nice to see," she told The Standard.
"And I think it really shone through on the scoreboard which was great."
McMeel, who said she "took a lot out of the VFLW season", spent some time in the midfield for the Cats but mostly played in a high-forward role this year.
She has been thrust into defence at her home club due to its abundance of quality midfielders.
"It's actually nice for me, it's the first time I've played in the backline and I'm actually quite enjoying it," she said.
"In netball and things I was always more of a defensive player so it's nice now to be doing a bit of that work on the footy field."
The Roosters lost last year's decider to Hamilton Kangaroos 5.9 (39) to 4.2 (26) after previously being undefeated across the season.
McMeel, who played in that match, believes her side will slightly alter its approach this time around.
"I think last year really caught us off guard but I think we're going to go and just focus on playing our best brand of footy and not put too much emphasis on winning or losing," she said.
"Just going in there and playing as a team and playing the best footy we can. That's going to be our approach."
Should McMeel and the Roosters be successful on Sunday it will be the second time she has won a senior premiership with the club.
The first was in 2019, when the Roosters became the league's first ever premiers after defeating Portland 2.1 (13) to 1.3 (9).
McMeel was awarded best-on-ground that day despite breaking her leg.
"Hopefully we'll have the same outcome in terms of a win but I wouldn't like to be in a cast again that's for sure," she said.
Meanwhile, South Warrnambool's under 18 women progressed to their decider after defeating Horsham 12.15 (87) to 1.0 (6).
The Roosters will face Cavendish, who beat Terang Mortlake 6.5 (41) to 3.9 (27) in their semi-final.
In the under 15 girls, North Warrnambool Eagles face Hamilton Kangaroos for the ultimate glory.
