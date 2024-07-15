The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

VFLW footballer eyeing flag with GF-bound home club after 2023 heartbreak

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
July 15 2024 - 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Jane McMeel, pictured in last year's decider, is hoping to win another flag with the Roosters on Sunday. Picture by Anthony Brady
South Warrnambool's Jane McMeel, pictured in last year's decider, is hoping to win another flag with the Roosters on Sunday. Picture by Anthony Brady

Geelong VFLW player Jane McMeel is back playing with South Warrnambool just in time to help the club in the final steps of its premiership push.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.