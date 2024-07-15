Hampden footballers 'recovering well' after heavy collision, president says

Two South Warrnambool Senior footballers are "recovering well" after a sickening collision in round 12 of the Hampden league and are set for facial surgery this week, according to the club.
During the second quarter in their fixture with Hamilton Kangaroos on Saturday, July 13, Roosters players Peter Doukas and Jack Dye collided, Roosters president John Ross confirmed.
Ross said play was stopped for "10 to 15 minutes" due to the serious nature of the incident, with both players sustaining head knocks.
"We had to get two ambulances for both of them," he told The Standard.
"One was able to walk off the ground but has sustained some injuries to his cheekbone and the other one we had to stretcher off and straight into an ambulance and we thought it was fairly serious but it came back with no major breaks.
"He's got to have some plastic surgery on his lip and chin just sort of get cleaned up but obviously very serious concussions. The boys are really sore no doubt but they're recovering well."
Ross said both players were scheduled for surgeries this week.
"We wish them a speedy recovery and hope to see them around the club pretty soon," he said.
"We've all been reaching out to them to make sure they're OK."
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics responded to reports of a football incident in Warrnambool shortly before 3pm on Saturday.
"Two men in their 20s were transported by road ambulance to Warrnambool Public hospital in stable conditions," the spokesperson said.
Ross praised the efforts of all those who assisted the players on the day.
"We want to thank not only the South trainers but the Hamilton trainers and then also we had some medical staff within South that were able to get on the ground and support these boys really well," he said.
"We had unbelievable help. You don't want to see these sorts of things in football but the help that we had (was great). And then obviously the speed of the paramedics to get there and get them up to the hospital."
