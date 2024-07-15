Victim says principal was negligent in failing to report sexual abuse

When a Warrnambool schoolboy was sexually abused by a teacher he immediately told his mother who reported it to the school.
But instead of going to the police the principal allegedly shuffled the abuser to another school and no disciplinary action was taken.
The former Christian Brothers College student, who wished to remain anonymous, was one of a number of young teenagers sexually assaulted by John Laidlaw between 1966 and 1990.
He has now launched legal action in the Supreme Court of Victoria, claiming the school's headmaster Brother Williams was negligent in failing to report the abuse.
In a statement of claim filed to the court the victim alleged the Christian Brothers failed to take investigative and disciplinary action in respect of their knowledge of sexual abuse at institutions run by the brothers.
He also alleged a failure to conduct due diligence on Laidlaw prior to being employed at the school and a failure to appropriately train and supervise him.
Laidlaw was jailed in 2023 to seven years and six months, with a non-parole period of three years, after pleading guilty to historic offences involving the victim and five others.
The court heard he abused his position of authority and breached the trust of his victims, whose ages ranged between 13 and 17.
Laidlaw repeatedly sought out boys in change rooms or instructed them to join him in secluded parts of the school.
He groped several of the teens, often instructing them to remove their clothing under the guise of assessing a sporting injury.
On one occasion in 1984, Laidlaw forced a 16-year-old boy to perform oral sex on him in the school shower block.
The judge said at the time it was clear the Christian Brothers were aware of Laidlaw's offending and yet they did nothing to protect the boys.
"Not only was nothing done, active steps were taken to shift you to different schools," the judge said.
The victim launching civil action said while he immediately shared the offending with his parents, he privately endured the stigma of the abuse for 55 years before Laidlaw and the organisation admitted the breach of trust.
"That was a huge weight off my shoulders as well as emotional relief," he said.
"I know that there are many others who have experienced what I have and are still reluctant to admit it happened hence they don't know the best way to solve it and then where to begin to solve it."
The man said sharing his story was the best way to communicate with other victims of sexual abuse.
He said it was important to come forward in order to commence the healing process.
"Every year (victims) sit there and think about the abuse, they think they won't be believed," he said.
"Having the right people beside you is a great feeling but only (you) can start the process."
Arnold Thomas & Becker lawyer Nicole Elliott-Struth said her client suffered at the hands of a man who was in a position of power, and who he should have been able to trust.
"Instead of providing care and reasonable discipline Laidlaw exploited this position of authority for his own predatory gains," she said.
"Leadership of the school were well aware of complaints about Laidlaw and ought to have known the risk he posed to vulnerable young children."
Ms Elliot-Struth said it was not an easy thing to share such a traumatic experience.
"Our client is hoping that by pursuing legal action he can find some closure and help other survivors summon the courage to come forward," she said.
"Nothing can ease the lifelong trauma and pain of abuse, however sharing your experience and knowing you will be believed can ease some of the burden - you are not carrying this alone."
In June The Standard reported the state's department of education was facing a number of lawsuits after it knowingly moved a paedophile teacher to new schools following a complaint of sexual abuse at a Warrnambool school.
Arnold Thomas and Becker is also leading that lawsuit.
Anyone with information should contact Arnold Thomas & Becker's Warrnambool office on 4510 8900 for a confidential discussion or email enquiries@arnoldthomasbecker.com.au.
