Would-be thieves smash glass sliding door, search through rural property

Warrnambool police detectives are investigating a break-in at a rural south-west property.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said offenders attended a property near Bookar between July 8 and 12, 2024.
He said the offenders gained access to the rural property and stole padlocks and chains from a gate.
It is understood they then proceeded up a long driveway of the farming property to a residence where they gained entry by smashing a glass sliding door.
Once inside the offenders rifled through the property but nothing was stolen.
The detective urged anyone with information or CCTV footage to contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
