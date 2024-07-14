Severe weather warning issued with peak wind gusts of 90kmh possible

Damaging winds with peak gusts of around 90kmh are possible for parts of the south-west facing southern coasts on Monday.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds at 5.02am on July 15, 2024.
Winds averaging 60kmh to 70kmh with peak gusts of around 90kmh are possible for parts of the coastal fringe from Port Campbell to Wilsons Promontory from late Monday afternoon, easing overnight tonight.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should avoid dangerous hazards, check any loose items such as outdoor setting and trampolines, and stay away from fallen power lines.
The next severe weather warning will be issued by the bureau at 11am.
The south-west has had a bit of rain following record-breaking dry weather with 14.4mm of rain falling in Warrnambool since 9am, 9.6mm in Port Fairy and 5.4mm in both Mortlake and Portland.
Weather records show the past five months in Warrnambool and Port Fairy have been the driest ever recorded.
Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock said it had been the driest February to June for the two locales since weather recordings started more than 150 years ago.
The bureau has predicted a very high chance of rain on Tuesday, most likely during the afternoon and evening, with peak temperatures of about 11 degrees.
