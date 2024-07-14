'Really rewarding': Hard work pays off for Demons in upset win over Power

Timboon Demons defender Bess Hallyburton enjoyed seeing her side's hard work come to fruition against Kolora-Noorat on Saturday, July 13.
The Demons defeated their higher-ranked opponents 50-41 in the round 14 Warrnambool and District league netball clash after trailing 16-11 at quarter-time.
The side sits sixth, equal on points with fifth-placed Dennington ahead of the final four rounds.
"It was really nice to see the team come together and just have a little reward for just all the one percenters that you've been doing at training building up again and the different combinations we've had over the last few weeks.
"It was really rewarding and nice after going down to them last time to be able to turn it around, play our own game and get the job done."
Hallyburton said the victory was a team effort, with everyone playing their role.
She singled out some of her players for their impressive performances.
"I think Laura Rosolin shot beautifully but was supported by Macey (Gale) in the goals, their combination's just beautiful," she said.
"Nina (Barlow) did a lot of work through the centre court and Danica (Clough) in the wing-attack which was good.
"Then we had Jorja (Nieuwenhuizen) back in defence this week so that was nice just to add a little bit of height back in the ring there as well."
Hallyburton acknowledged the importance of every game with such a congested ladder from fifth to seventh.
"It's dennington, Collegians and us all playing it out for finals so we'll just take it one week at time," she said.
"We always give everything a crack and we'll definitely do everything we can to make it in the five again this year but as I said, 'one game at a time' and just play together that's all."
Meanwhile, fifth-placed Dennington had a strong 53-36 win against Panmure.
Hannah Rose was named the Dogs' best while Julia Barton impressed for the Bulldogs.
Top-three sides Nirranda, Allansford and Merrivale all recorded commanding wins.
The undefeated Blues defeated South Rovers 62-22, the Cats downed Russells Creek 65-41 and the Tigers beat Old Collegians 65-27.
