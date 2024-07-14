The Standard
sport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

'Really rewarding': Hard work pays off for Demons in upset win over Power

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 14 2024 - 3:05pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bess Hallyburton, pictured earlier in the season, was delighted with her Timboon Demons side's win against Kolora-Noorat. Picture by Anthony Brady
Bess Hallyburton, pictured earlier in the season, was delighted with her Timboon Demons side's win against Kolora-Noorat. Picture by Anthony Brady

Timboon Demons defender Bess Hallyburton enjoyed seeing her side's hard work come to fruition against Kolora-Noorat on Saturday, July 13.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.