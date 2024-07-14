'Looks like he's in for a good campaign': Trainer bullish about galloper

Speedy galloper Recommendation made a one-act affair of Saturday's $200,000 John Monash Stakes for trainer Ciaron Maher, winning the Group Three race at Caulfield by seven lengths.
Recommendation, who was ridden by top jockey Blake Shinn, defeated Party For Two and Mrs Chrissie in the 1100-metre contest.
Maher said Recommendation looked set for a good campaign following his first-up victory.
"It was an easy race to watch," the champion trainer told The Standard.
"There were no needs for any concern.
"We were going to give Recommendation another track gallop but we thought he was in such great order we would go straight into the John Monash.
"He never let us down. We've got a few options open to us. I would say the Bletchingly Stakes in a fortnight at Caulfield looks the way to go with Recommendation.
"The Aurie's Star at Flemington is another option after the Bletchingly. It looks like he's in for a good campaign.
"Blake gave me a call and indicated he wanted the ride in the John Monash which is a good guide when Blake chases the ride. He's a world-class jockey and summed up the race perfectly."
Recommendation took his record to seven wins from 17 starts with Saturday's victory under his belt.
Maher said the minor placing by Mrs Chrissie in the black type race helped her credentials as a
broodmare after her racing career is over.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.