'Unheard of': Your morning news

Weather records show the past five months in Warrnambool and Port Fairy have been the driest ever recorded.
Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock said it had been the driest February to June for the two locales since weather recordings started more than 150 years ago.
We spoke to Volcano Produce farmer Ben Pohlner about how it had impacted him.
But rain finally arrived on the weekend, putting a slight dampener on a tough weekend of auctions across Warrnambool.
Ray White real estate agent Fergus Torpy also told us what the 'sweet spot' price is for properties.
Elsewhere, finding a solution to eroding landfill at Port Fairy's East Beach is more than a year behind the original schedule.
The new timeline is unknown.
And find out more about the traffic changes coming as part of the $384 million Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment.
