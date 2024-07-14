'It's massive': Bulldogs stay in race for fifth ahead of tough run home

Panmure players will give it their all in the coming weeks to see if they can qualify for the Warrnambool and District league finals, according to coach Adam Courtney.
The Bulldogs produced a 13.11 (89) to 11.15 (81) upset-win over Dennington on Saturday, July 13 which keeps them in the race for finals with four games remaining.
The club sits sixth, equal on points with the Dogs (fifth), Kolora-Noorat (seventh) and Timboon Demons (eighth) however has a tough run home, playing games against three of the top-four sides.
"It was a really good win," Courtney said of his side's triumph.
"We really built up a good lead through the third quarter and were up by five goals and they came at us in the last quarter but we were able to hold on for the win.
"It's massive, it still keeps us in contention to play finals, it's very tight obviously we've got some tough games coming up but we're just going to go out there and have a red, hot crack and see how we go."
Brandon Bant was impressive for the victors, alongside reliable key forward Chris Bant, who kicked four goals.
Jordan Garner was named the Dogs' best player.
Courtney praised his side for being clean below its knees, an area that had been an issue for them in previous weeks.
"That was the emphasis we've been talking about at training during the week, being clean and we were able to do that today," he said.
"We were probably better at that than Dennington which really just gave us that first touch and we were able to get the ball out of the packs and to our forward line and kick a winning score which was pretty vital.
"I just think across the board as a whole team, we just had 21 contributors all over the ground as well which was very important."
