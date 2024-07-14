Timeline up in the air on solution to seaside town's eroding landfill issue

Finding a solution to eroding landfill at Port Fairy's East Beach is more than a year behind the original schedule.
Two former landfill sites buried beneath the sand have vexed locals and government alike since storms a decade ago exposed white goods, household waste, broken bottles and sewage.
Further storms unveiled more rubbish over the years until in 2022 the government decided to pursue a long-term solution.
Between 2022 and 2023, the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action put a range of options out for community consultation, launching a survey and two information sessions to inform people about the pros and cons of each intervention.
The options ranged from projects like installing matting and native vegetation to protect the dunes, to interventions like a rock berm, a seawall, groynes, breakwaters, and artificial reefs.
A spokesman at the time said DEECA would publish a Community Impact Report explaining how the responses had influenced its preferred option for the beach.
That was expected to be released in April 2023, but more than a year on, it's nowhere to be found.
A DEECA spokesperson told The Standard its timeline had changed but did not provide a new date.
They said a Community Impact Report would now be developed as part of the coastal adaption planning process. The original timeline for the impact report had changed so it covered and aligned with the adaption plan.
"The updated Site Management Plan will help land managers meet EPA requirements and mitigate environmental and human health risks associated with exposure of the landfills due to coastal processes," the spokesperson said.
"We are continuing to work with Moyne Shire Council to develop a long-term Coastal Adaptation Plan, that will consolidate the outcomes of work to date into a strategic long-term adaptation plan for the site."
