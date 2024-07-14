Saints back on the winners' list as footy finals race heats up

Koroit coach Chris McLaren is pleased with where his side is placed heading into the final six rounds after an important Hampden league victory on Saturday, July 13.
The fifth-placed Saints snapped a three-game losing streak with a 13.15 (93) to 8.6 (54) win against Camperdown at Koroit.
McLaren was thrilled to see his side finally rewarded after losing its past three games by a mere average of just 11 points.
"We've been pretty good for fair chunks of games but we haven't quite been able to quite get a win so it's certainly nice to get four points," he told The Standard.
The Saints trailed 2.4 (16) to 0.4 at quarter-time, with McLaren noting the first term was played at a "frenetic" pace.
He said his side started the second quarter poorly and "kept turning the ball over" before they were able to rectify the situation.
"I think it was four goals to none and I thought 'gee we're in a bit of strife here'," he said.
"So we just changed a few things up round the ball and then just a bit of different stuff with our wingers and positions.
"And then to the boys credit they really hit back from that point on. It felt like we really controlled the game (from) halfway through the second quarter.
"It was a good, even contribution. Our pressure on the ball carrier was excellent and we moved the ball much better as the game went on which was nice."
Returning Forwards Will Couch and Mitch Lloyd were strong contributors, with Couch kicking three goals and Lloyd, two.
The match was Lloyd's first in Saints colours for the year due to his commitments with Vic Country and Greater Western Victoria Rebels under 18 sides, where he has been in stellar form as a defender.
"We've been probably a little bit starved of multiple key position targets at times," McLaren said.
"Matty Bradley's done a terrific job as a key forward. At times Will's been a bit one out, so to get Lloydy in (was great).
"Riley Arnold who's a good player played on him (Lloyd) and they had a really good duel and all of a sudden it just lessens a bit of the load on everyone else..."
Line-breaking midfielder/forward Clem Nagorcka was a standout for a Saints team featuring five under 18 players.
Arnold was named the Magpies' best player, with Josh Place also performing well.
The Saints are equal on points with fourth-placed Terang Mortlake and one-win clear of the sixth-placed Bombers.
McLaren is happy to see his young side in the top-five after an off-season where many of the teams around them recruited strongly with some high-profile players.
"To be in the five at this stage of the season (is great) and we know that our best footy is right there with the other good teams, we've just got to be able to do it for a bit longer and execute a bit better," he said.
"A couple of those tight losses we just had, it would have been nice for a win or two there but overall it's really pleasing to be in the hunt for finals and looking like we're going OK."
Elsewhere, ladder-leader South Warrnambool were too strong for Hamilton Kangaroos, prevailing 16.13 (109) to 6.7 (43).
Star midfielder Archie Stevens was a standout for the Roosters while the side's co-captain and league-leading goal-kicker Shannon Beks continued his dominant campaign, snagging seven majors.
Young midfielder Ethan Knight impressed for the Kangaroos as teammate Hamish Cook kicked two goals.
In the remaining fixtures, premiership contenders North Warrnambool Eagles and Terang Mortlake both recorded convincing victories.
The Eagles defeated Port Fairy 17.18 (120) while the Bloods beat Portland 25.14 (164) to 10.3 (63).
