'A week's a long time in footy': Win puts Demons back in the finals hunt

Timboon Demons finals hopes are well and truly alive following their commanding Warrnambool and District league round 14 win against higher-ranked Kolora-Noorat on Saturday, July 13.
The Demons bounced back from a heavy 173-point loss to league-leader Nirranda the week before to defeat the Power 13.18 (96) to 4.6 (30) at Timboon Recreation Reserve.
The Demons sit eighth after their fifth win of the season and hold the same amount of points as the Power (seventh), Panmure (sixth) and Dennington (fifth) with four rounds remaining.
"A week's a long time in footy, we had probably three of our best players who didn't play last week against Nirranda," Demons coach Marcus Hickey told The Standard of his side's win.
"Looking forward, knowing if we wanted to make fifth spot this was a game we had to win."
Hickey, who admitted his side "just weren't good enough" against the Blues in round 13, said six players returned for his side against the Power.
He said his team rectified its contested-ball issues from the previous week.
"Today we got it back to the standard it needs to be," he said.
"You get Ben Newey back into the team and Balun Cumming, as two good a contested players (there are) in the league I reckon. To get them two back in, everyone else lifts."
Rhys Ziegelaar (two goals) and Eben White (three goals) were the Demons' best players while teammate Martin Angus impressed with four majors in his first appearance since round 11.
Youngster Caleb Kavanagh was a standout for the Power.
Meanwhile, Russells Creek jumped Allansford into second spot with a comprehensive 16.20 (116) to 9.7 (61) triumph against the Cats.
Creekers forward Tim Ryan (two goals) was influential for the victors while Zavier Mungean was adjudged the Cats' best player.
Cats spearhead Robbie Hare booted six majors to take his season tally to 80, 29-clear of Creekers skipper Tom Smith (51) who has the second-most goals in the league.
In the remaining fixtures, flag contenders Nirranda and Merrivale both registered comfortable wins against South Rovers and Old Collegians.
The Blues defeated the Lions 20.26 (146) to 1.4 (10) while the Tigers downed the Warriors 17.10 (112) to 7.5 (47).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.