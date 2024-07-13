'As good as he's felt' in a while: Boom recruit dazzles in ominous showing

Worryingly for opposition teams, in-form Warrnambool superstar Ben Cunnington is feeling better than he has for some time, according to Blues coach Dan O'Keefe.
The champion North Melbourne Kangaroo, who was a major coup for the Blues in the off-season after retiring from the AFL, booted six goals in his side's 20.13 (133) to 15.9 (99) round 12 Hampden league win against Cobden on Saturday, July 13.
The 33-year-old, playing mostly as his side's deepest forward, proved a brutal match-up for his former club, showcasing his strength, nous and marking prowess to win numerous contests inside forward 50.
Cunnington, who now has the second most goals in the league with 37 across the campaign, also set-up several goals for his teammates.
It's something he has been renowned for this year and heading into the fixture he was third across the competition for goal assists.
O'Keefe is eager to see what his star recruit is capable of now his body is feeling healthier.
"He's had a foot complaint for about two months and he's feeling as good as he's felt so he came off today and said 'I haven't felt this good for a while' and he's pulled up really well," he told The Standard.
"I think the best thing about Cunners is that he kicks goals against the bottom sides, he kicks goals against the top sides and now that he's got his body pretty healthy it's exciting for us.
"He's not only kicking four to six goals every week, but he's giving four to six off. It makes for a dangerous match-up."
The Bombers started and finished well against the Blues, outscoring them 6.3 (39) to 5.1 (31) in the first term and 4.4 (34) to 3.2 (20) in the last.
Unfortunately for the visitors, the Blues found another gear in the third quarter and pushed the game out of reach.
In that quarter the home side kicked 8.4 to the Bombers' 2.1.
O'Keefe was pleased with how his side responded at the first break.
"I felt like we got beaten in the first quarter so to be able to do what he did in the next two quarters was quite dominant we felt," O'Keefe said.
"We kept the message really simple at quarter-time, there wasn't much to it and there was only really one (area) and the boys cleaned that up really quickly. And it proved pretty pivotal in the end so it was a great performance.
"It was just making sure we were on our toes, one kick post the stoppage both ways. It seemed that every time a kick got out of the stoppage it was falling straight in Cobden's lap..."
Jackson Bell and Finn Radley also impressed for the Blues while teammate Sam Cowling was also influential in his return with three goals.
Blues co-captain Mitch Bidmade was also named in the best, playing his first game back since breaking his arm in round three.
"He's a new recruit halfway through the year," O'Keefe said of Bidmade.
"He's only going to get better and better.
"We were probably going to play him more forward but the way the game turned out he ended up playing probably 50/50 (midfield/forward) and he got more into the game as he went through the midfield.
"As soon as it got wet he stands out even more. He's super clean and he's so crafty and he uses the ball well, so he's a really handy addition at the back-end of the year."
Bombers coach Brody Mahoney said some "fundamental errors" cost his side.
"I think we played a fairly solid first and last and maybe half the second but obviously that third quarter hurt a bit where they piled on some goals," he said.
"There were a few fundamental errors, little things but hopefully the boys can bounce back."
Star ruckman Tim Auckland was named the Bombers' best while Tom Spokes was damaging with four goals.
Teenage ruck Flynn Penry, considered an AFL draft prospect this year, also played well in his first game of the season for his home club.
Mahoney confirmed Daniel Watson (ankle) was his side's only injury concern.
The match also marked tough defender Zac Green's 100th senior game for the Bombers.
"He (Green) is a fantastic clubman, he's one of those guys that you want on your team," Mahoney said.
"He just cracks in and you know what you're going to get out of him every single week."
The Blues sit third, a win clear of fourth but have played an extra game than eight other teams.
The Bombers are sixth, one win out of the top five.
