Captain and 'quiet achiever' shines in milestone netball game

One of the Hampden league's premier shooters made the most of a milestone appearance on Saturday, July 13.
Cobden skipper Emily Finch, playing in her 100th open-grade game for the Bombers, scored 37 goals as her side downed finals contender Warrnambool 60-53 in round 12 at Reid Oval.
Finch was named in her side's best players, alongside her sister Jaymie and young gun Lara Taylor, who was a standout.
The Bombers trailed 15-14 at the first break before outscoring their opponents 14-10 and 14-11 in the next two quarters, ultimately setting up the victory.
The unassuming Finch was pleased to secure the four points in her milestone game, praising her teammates.
"They're a great opposition this year, they're tall all across the court and really tough but I think our young girls in particular stood up today and really brought that pressure and allowed us to bring it down and convert from it," she told The Standard.
One of the younger teammates Finch was impressed with was Taylor, a defender.
"I think Lara Taylor has had an exceptional year as well as today," she said.
"She just gets her hands to everything and she's such a clean player. She's beautiful to watch, really excelling this year."
Finch, who arrived at Cobden Recreation Reserve in 2018 from Camperdown, loves being a part of her current club.
"The club itself, it's such a community-based club, the social side's fantastic," she said.
"All the girls are amazing here, it's just a really great club to be at."
The result sees the Bombers maintain their hold on second spot ahead of third-placed Koroit on percentage and a win clear of Warrnambool in fifth.
Bombers coach Sophie Hinkley knows how valuable the victory is.
"After a tough loss against Koroit a couple of weeks ago it was important for us, both for ladder position and both for our own confidence and getting that back," she said.
Hinkley lauded Finch for her performance and showing "maturity", "adaptability" and "versatility".
The Bombers mentor said the side's captain was a great influence.
"She (Finch) has stepped up as our captain this year, she's a very quiet achiever," she said.
"She doesn't say much but when she does talk, the girls listen.
"We all really value her and she's an incredible person for us to have around and a great leader and player for us."
Blues coach Kate Lindsey said the single digit loss against the Bombers "shows that we're heading in the right direction".
She did however lament a costly third quarter.
"I thought we were probably in the contest for 45 minutes and then a lapse in the third quarter cost us dearly and against a side like Cobden, who are scoring at probably in the high 90 per cent, you can't afford to give them a run on," she said.
"(I'm) probably just disappointed with our intent in the third quarter but apart from that there's lots of positives to take."
Finch wasn't the only player on the court marking a milestone appearance, with Blue Isabella Baker playing her 100th Hampden league open-grade game.
The talented goal-attack, who joined the Blues ahead of the 2023 season from Koroit, scored 27 goals and was named her team's best player.
"Bell Baker was fantastic today in her 100th game," Lindsey said.
"Her volume was really good, her ability too open space for Amy (Wormald) and Eva (Ryan) was fantastic and defensively she picked up probably four or five gains for us and that's been an area she's wanted to improve.
"I'm really thrilled for her to perform so well in her 100th game."
Elsewhere, third-placed Koroit proved too good for rising Camperdown (sixth) with a 54-33 win at Victoria Park.
The Saints were best-served by teenagers Scarlett O'Donnell and Shelby O'Sullivan, with Lily Eldridge and Matilda Pollard influential for the Magpies.
Ladder-leader South Warrnambool, in captain Ally O'Connor's 100th open-grade game for the club, produced a commanding 79-25 victory over Hamilton Kangaroos while Terang Mortlake kept its faint finals hopes alive with a 54-44 triumph against Portland.
Bloods skipper Jacquie Arundell, playing in her 150th open-grade game for the club, was dominant.
In the remaining fixture, North Warrnambool defeated Port Fairy 60-39.
