The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Boxer 'over the moon' to be crowned Aussie champ, eyeing world titles

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 14 2024 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malakye Folima is an Australian boxing champion. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Malakye Folima is an Australian boxing champion. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Promising Warrnambool boxer Malakye Folima's hard work, skill and diligence has seen him become an Australian champion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.