Street goes one-way to save parking during $384m hospital redevelopment

Jessica Greenan
By Jessica Greenan
July 13 2024 - 11:16am
The section of Timor Street between Hyland and Ryot streets will become one-way for the duration of the Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment. Picture supplied.
The section of Timor Street between Hyland and Ryot streets will become one-way for the duration of the Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment. Picture supplied.

A section of Timor Street will become one-way for the duration of the $384 million Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment.

