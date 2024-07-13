Street goes one-way to save parking during $384m hospital redevelopment

A section of Timor Street will become one-way for the duration of the $384 million Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment.
The change would apply between Hyland and Ryot streets from July 22 to make way for the movement of large construction vehicles accessing the construction site.
Traffic would only be allowed to travel in the east direction.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said he was excited to see the next phase of the redevelopment begin.
"It's a significant investment that will greatly improve healthcare for Warrnambool and the wider region, and we are happy to be able to work with the hospital to help get trucks to and from the site in a safer way," he said.
"With parking on both sides of Timor Street, it can be quite narrow as it is, and with the trucks that will be travelling to the construction site while the redevelopment is under way, a change was needed for safety.
"We've written to nearby residents about the changes. Thank you in advance for everyone's understanding while these changes are in place."
He said it was the best option.
"We looked at alternatives, but the big benefit of this approach is that it means that the existing car parking on both sides of Timor Street can be maintained," Cr Blain said.
"We didn't want to reduce the amount of available parking in this important precinct.
"Speaking of parking, as part of the hospital redevelopment, a new car park on Merri Crescent opened earlier this year, with 68 off-street angle parks just a short walk from the hospital."
Also part of the redevelopment would include a new clinical services building, more operating theatres, an extra 22 inpatient beds and dedicated areas for medical imaging and dialysis.
