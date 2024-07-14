Ocean pool, sea bath and raised boardwalk mooted in new council plan

An ocean swimming pool, sea baths and raised boardwalks have been included in a new council plan unveiled for Warrnambool's foreshore.
Turning the grassed area behind the kiosk into a "Village Green" has also been raised in the new Warrnambool Foreshore Framework draft document which the city council has made public.
The bold ideas come after public consultation over summer and have been included in the plan which - if adopted - would be rolled out in three stages over the next 15 years and beyond.
A public workshop will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 where the community can provide feedback on the plan in person before a final report is done for councillors to consider.
Phase one - which would roll out between 2025 and 2030 - lays the groundwork for the entire precinct with upgrades to signage and installation of a small section of raised boardwalks to improve views.
"The initial stage will also prioritise the stabilisation of the dune system as well as the formalisation of what is currently known as the carnival space into a village green," the report says.
An ocean pool would go in during phase two which could happen between 2030 and 2035.
It would also include measures to capture and utilise Lady Bay's problem seaweed.
Reconfiguring and extending the parking at the harbour to cater for horse training was also on the cards.
A series of boardwalks and a seabath is also proposed during phase three which is slated to happen after 2040.
It would also see the underutilised area between the skate park and Pavillion cafe given a makeover with the overgrown area - home to vermin - to be re-vegetated and walking paths created.
Upgrades to the breakwater - something the council has been lobbying for - and an extra lane for the boat ramp were also included in the report.
The report said some of the challenges with the area included the lack of beach shops to support tourists wanting to rent things such as stand-up paddle boards, surfboards and bikes.
It also flagged concerns about people not feeling safe along some of the overgrown foreshore boardwalk with lighting upgrades proposed.
People can read the plan and have their say online until Friday, July 26 at www.yoursaywarrnambool.com.au
Wednesday's community workshop will be held at the council's reception room at the Civic Centre between 5.30pm and 7pm.
To register email contact@warrnambool.vic.gov.au or phone 5559 4800.
