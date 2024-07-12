Helipad could free up stretched ambo service

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here with your morning headlines.
Failure to put a helipad at Warrnambool's hospital is robbing residents of critical and trauma services while putting extra pressure on already stretched ambulance resources, an MP says.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell said once the $384 million hospital development was completed, Warrnambool would be one of the few major regional Victorian hospitals without a helipad.
"It's a vital aspect that is seemingly totally overlooked," she said.
Ms Britnell said hospitals in Ballarat and Bendigo had a helipad but not Warrnambool.
"In the $384 million plans to upgrade Warrnambool's hospital, no helipad was included," she said.
A further $1 million has been given to the Port Fairy skate park and play space project.
It comes as Sport and Recreation Victoria announced Moyne Shire Council's grant application was successful, meaning the project could be completed in line with the 2023 Concept Plan at Russell Clark Reserve.
Deputy mayor Karen Foster said the additional funds would pave the way for more infrastructure.
Have a great weekend and thanks for your continued support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.