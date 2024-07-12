Police drug raid leads to arrest of man and cannabis charges

A 44-year-old Caramut man has been charged with cultivating cannabis after a police raid early Friday, July 12.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said members of the Warrnambool-based divisional response unit and Mortlake uniform police officers executed a warrant at a Caramut address about 9am.
There they found a small hydroponic growing set-up and a small number of cannabis plants.
The 44-year-old man was arrested, interviewed and charged with possession and cultivating cannabis.
He's been bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on September 2.
A police spokesperson requested that anyone with information about illicit drug activity contact Crime Stoppers in 1800 333 000.
