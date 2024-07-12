The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Very lucky indeed': Missing cat reunited with family after five years

Jessica Greenan
By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 12 2024 - 2:55pm, first published 1:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Purnim resident Mishay Chambers and Lucky the family cat who was picked up by the ranger five years after he went missing. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Purnim resident Mishay Chambers and Lucky the family cat who was picked up by the ranger five years after he went missing. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

Lucky the cat is under house arrest after being found alive and well five years after he went missing from a south-west property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Greenan

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.