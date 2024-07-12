The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Green light for town's major estate, as young walk away from city blocks

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
July 12 2024 - 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Real estate agent Gary Attrill says construction of houses in the new estate can now start after the land had been titled. Picture file
Real estate agent Gary Attrill says construction of houses in the new estate can now start after the land had been titled. Picture file

Port Campbell's largest subdivision has finally been given the green light to begin construction while in Warrnambool some young people have been walking away from their blocks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.