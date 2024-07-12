'Decision hasn't been taken lightly': Cricket club cancels merger vote

A Warrnambool Moyne and District Cricket Association club in talks about a proposed merger has cancelled its special general meeting on Friday July 12, 2024 to vote on its future for this upcoming season and beyond.
Northern Raiders, based out of Purnim, issued a statement to members and supporters on social media that its scheduled vote on whether to pursue a full merger with North Warrnambool Eels in season 2024-25 would not go ahead.
"This decision hasn't been taken lightly but considered appropriate based on feedback we have received from our members in regards to the conditions being considered in the merger with North Warrnambool Eels," club president Peter Harris said in his statement.
"We remain committed to always considering our broader club and our community as to any decisions being made regarding our future."
The two clubs were in talks about the merger for next season, with the Eels having already held their club vote with members.
Brierly-Christ Church and Wesley Yambuk - now Warrnambool Cricket Club - and Nirranda and Southern Titans, now Nirranda Titans, have already officially ticked off mergers in what has been an ever changing cricket landscape for the competition which continues to expand.
The club has declined to make any further comments.
