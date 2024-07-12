Raising the bar: Trainer to have throw at stumps with promising stayer

POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Peter Lafferty will have a throw at the stumps with his lightly raced stayer Makewhole at his next two starts.
Makewhole lines up with Lafferty's daughter Laura in the saddle in a $150,000 race for three-year-olds over 2000 metres at Caulfield on Saturday before being set for a similar race over 2400 metres at Caulfield on July 27.
Lafferty told The Standard the plan was to give the Makewhole distance flat races before the end of the 2023-24 racing season on July 31.
"Makewhole is only three for another couple of weeks," he said. "The distance races in town for three-year-olds are there for the next couple of weeks so we might as well have a crack at them.
"We're raising the bar with the horse on Saturday but we'll get a clearer idea of his ability after this run. I think the 2000 metres will be right up his alley and the 2400 metres at the end of the month will be even better."
Makewhole has notched up a win plus a second placing and an unplaced run last week at Warrnambool since joining Lafferty's stable.
"I'm prepared to forget his performance last week at Warrnambool," he said. "Makewhole was slow out from the barriers and never got in the race.
"He's done a treat during the week so we're heading to Caulfield hoping for a top five run. I've got to give all the credit to my son Harry. He's done all the work at home with the horse and done a great job. It would be a real family affair if Makewhole could win with Laura riding it."
Unbeaten Grassmere trained galloper Major Share makes his city debut for trainer Adam Chambers in a $15,000 race. Major Share has won his three starts on country tracks.
