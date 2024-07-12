Home track advantage as prestigious motocross event comes to town

The Shipwreck Coast Motorcycle Club track in Allansford is set to rev up this weekend with a prestigious round of western racing to excite spectators.
Round four of the Western Region Moto-X Series will take place from Saturday, July 13 to Sunday July 14, 2024 with almost 300 competitors expected to descend on the track.
The seven-round series kicked off in February this year in Heywood and will conclude in late October in Ararat.
Shipwreck Coast Motorcycle president Shaun Walters said it was exciting to be able to host the event and expected a strong turnout.
Walters believes almost 30 local motocross riders from the Warrnambool region will take part in the event.
"We're really hopeful we'll get between 200 to 240 competitors over the weekend which'll be good for the sport," he said.
"It'll be good to give the local kids the home track advantage too and hopefully we'll see some strong results."
Walters said the sport was bouncing back strongly after the impacts of COVID-19 and in a really healthy position to encourage more motor racing enthusiasts to give it a go.
"This year, with the regions, the sport is the best it's probably been since after the COVID times," he said.
"We're rebuilding well by the looks of it. We're getting more and more people to come back.
"Everyone's over what we were dealt with for a few years and we're a bit more up with what we have to do for the future."
Saturday will be a junior event for ages seven to 16, with Sunday being an event for senior riders.
For more information, head to www.motorcyclingvic.com.au
