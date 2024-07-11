Police seek footage after men try to torch parked vehicle

Two unknown men are alleged to have poured flammable liquid on a vehicle parked near the Raglan Parade intersection with Laverock Road late Thursday night, July 11.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the men were concealing their identities when the owner of the vehicle was alerted.
It's alleged the men poured a liquid onto a parked car and then attempted to torch the vehicle.
The vehicle was parked at the front of a Raglan Parade residence when the incident happened about 10.45pm.
Police are requesting anyone who saw anything suspicious in that area, or neighbours or drivers with security or dash camera footage, call the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1124 opr Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
