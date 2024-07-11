The Standard
Police seek footage after men try to torch parked vehicle

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 12 2024 - 8:19am, first published 8:06am
Two unknown men are alleged to have poured flammable liquid on a vehicle parked near the Raglan Parade intersection with Laverock Road late Thursday night, July 11.

Andrew Thomson

