'Just love it there': Reliable, homegrown netball leader to play game 150

Consistency and durability have been trademarks of Jacqui Arundell's 149 open-grade netball games with Terang Mortlake.
The Bloods captain will bring up her 150th appearance for her home club in the top Hampden league level on Saturday, July 13 when her side hosts Portland in round 12.
The goal-attack hasn't missed too many games since debuting as a 15-year-old more than a decade ago, becoming one of the league's most reliable attacking players.
She performs week-in-week out for the Bloods, winning the club's best-and-fairest award in 2018 before a remarkable five-straight top-two finishes in the award.
Arundell, who is more focused on playing her role for the team on Saturday than any individual milestone, was pleased she would reach 150 games at her home club, without having played anywhere else.
She attributes luck to her durable career so far.
"Hopefully I don't jinx myself but just haven't really had too many injuries thankfully and I've only been away once in the last couple of years and missed a game," she told The Standard.
Arundell's connection to the Bloods runs deep with her surname synonymous with the club.
The 149-gamer's father Robert is a former president, brother Joe is the current skipper of the senior football side, while other brother Tom is an experienced footballer with the club and sister Aimee (Moloney) a former captain of the open-grade netball side.
Her mum Denise is an avid supporter and held numerous roles at the club including netball co-ordinator, canteen manager, team manager while her partner Charlie Finnerty has also played a lot of football for the Bloods.
"I just love it there," she said.
Arundell said playing alongside and at the same club as longtime friends for so many years was a highlight of her career.
She also enjoyed lining up with her sister Aimee for a period of time.
The Bloods currently sit seventh, 12 points behind fifth spot with seven games remaining.
Arundell is pleased with how the side is travelling, with finals still a possibility, albeit slim.
"I think with the team that we've got we've done a great job," she said.
"We started strong and obviously we've had injuries here and there and players out and stuff like that but I'm happy with how we're going.
"We've still won a few games and obviously finals is not quite out of reach so never say never."
Arundell, who works as a veterinary nurse in Camperdown, has also enjoyed taking on the captaincy role this year.
"All the girls are really friendly and I'm not very bossy or anything like that, I just try and take the warm-ups and stuff like that," she said.
"Kym (Grundy) our coach is great, I don't find it too much pressure being captain to be honest, everyone's the same out there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.