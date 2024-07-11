WDFNL round 14 teams: Trio to boost finals contender, skipper to return

Dennington is set to welcome back three players with a stack of senior footy experience for its crunch Warrnambool and District league clash against Panmure.
With plenty on the line for both clubs, the Dogs will regain the services of playing assistant coach Ben Thornton and experienced pair Luke Pearson and Daniel Threlfall.
The trio will provide plenty of leadership and stability to the fifth-placed side who must keep winning if it wants to qualify for finals.
"We haven't worked out who is going out just yet but we'll make that call after training," coach Leigh Anderson said.
"There's a lot of games experience back in which is great - Benny's an assistant, so it provides us with a lot of leadership.
"It puts us in a good place."
Panmure, meanwhile, have lost two players for the clash with mentor Adam Courtney confirming Tom Gedye (unavailable) and Ben Robertson (hamstring) would miss.
The Bulldogs will make a final decision later on in the week on further changes but the mentor said it was a huge game for the club.
A win could see the team advance into fifth with a month before finals.
"We understand this is a do-or-die game, we've let these games slip in the past few weeks. We're in a bit of a form slump, we know that," he said.
"We've shown glimpses. it comes down to a few things at the moment with our side, we've not had a lot of continuity and a few injuries.
"We know if we can put together a more consistent performance we can win but Dennington are in good form."
Allansford, meanwhile, is likely to make three changes for its blockbuster home clash against Russells Creek.
Coach Tim Nowell confirmed promising teenage forward Levi Draffen will be out after a nasty broken arm, while important inside midfielder Lachlan Read is almost certain to miss with soreness alongside Taylan Jones.
"We might have a few guys come in but it'll be dependent on how they go at training and how they pull up," he said.
"We've got a few on our injury list at the moment."
Russells Creek will regain the services of its co-captain and class midfielder Blake Rudland-Castles for the top-three clash.
The gun Creeker and leader hasn't played since the round 12 win against Nirranda on June 29 and has been restricted to eight matches this season.
South Rovers will lose more players with William Outhwaite, Alex Koutsoukis, Ben Wilde, Nelson Reason, Sam Kelson and Liam Wood all confirmed outs against Nirranda.
Coach Luke Kenna said the club would make the call on its ins for the weekend after training.
The Blues will welcome back Hugh Porter for the clash against the Lions and could also be boosted by Mathew Lloyd, but have lost three to injury.
Coach Nick Couch confirmed Jack Primmer (knee), Danny Craven (neck) and Luke Irving (ankle) would all miss Saturday's match.
Timboon Demons have loaded up for its crunch clash against Kolora-Noorat at home.
The Demons welcome back some handy names with Ben Newey, Lyndon Alsop, Balun Cumming, Martin Angus and Darcy Bridgwater all confirmed ins.
Josh Worboys returns to Cobden and comes out alongside Jasper Makin and Jack Matthews.
Old Collegians have made two changes for its match against Merrivale, with Toby Coutts and Bailey Brooks to come into the team at the expense of Noah Dawson (unavailable) and Jacob Hetherington (injured).
**All teams are as supplied by clubs
Old Collegians Seniors v Merrivale Seniors
Old Collegians Seniors
B: J.Wallace, I.Williams, H.Hall
HB: N.Wallace, J.Cust, M.Petherick
C: H.Jenkins, E.Dempsey, H.White
HF: B.Brooks, J.Mckinnon, T.Coutts
F: C.Duro, N.Forth, J.Cleaver
R: O.Noonan, J.Brooks, C.Barby
Int: D.Gleeson, B.Harvey, J.Lucas, G.Bond
Merrivale Seniors
B: S.Barnes, J.Mahony - Gilchrist, W.Lenehan
HB: F.Atchison, J.Britton, T.Harman
C: E.Barker, T.McLaughlin, J.Sauze
HF: M.Hausler, H.Gurry, O.Watson
F: J.Neave, J.Porter, N.Krepp
R: S.Gleeson, R.Barling, O.Doukas
Int: J.Greene, J.Wilson, B.Bell, C.Graham
Nirranda Seniors v South Rovers Seniors
Nirranda Seniors
B: R.Nutting, M.Primmer, L.Weel
HB: C.Wagstaff, L.Kew, B.Harkness
C: L.Irving, D.Willsher, J.Irving
HF: T.Royal, B.Dobson, H.Porter
F: D.Philp, D.Lees, B.Kew
R: H.Giblin, J.Willsher, J.Paulin
Int: D.Craven, J.Lee, J.Walsh
South Rovers Seniors
B: B.Oates, E.Boylan, B.Bushell
HB: W.Outhwaite, J.Punshon, S.Wilde
C: L.Wood, S.Williams, M.Edwards
HF: A.Koutsoukis, L.Ryan, J.Bell
F: N.Reason, B.Wilde, K.Brereton
R: J.Cashin, J.Morton, L.Mcfadyen
Int: C.Elliott, B.White, L.Wilde
Panmure Seniors v Dennington Seniors
Panmure Seniors
B: L.Lyons, P.Ryan, B.Smith
HB: J.Anderson, T.Wright, N.Keane
C: T.Murnane, L.Gavin, J.Parsons
HF: B.Bant, D.Meade, J.Norton
F: L.McLeod, M.Sinnott
R: H.Fleming, C.Bant, T.Gedye
Int: B.Robertson, J.Sharkey, D.Bourke, S.Mahony
Dennington Seniors
B: T.noonan, N.Onthaisong, B.Barton
HB: M.Clark, J.Shircore, F.Onthaisongs
C: D.Hoye, J.Hamilton, J.Turner
HF: J.Garner, B.Thornton, L.Pearson
F: M.Mavroudakis, A.Keen, D.Threlfall
R: B.Baker, F.Rowe, T.Fitzgerald
Int: H.Ponting, T.Noonan, C.Fenn, T.Moana
Timboon Demons Seniors v Kolora-Noorat Seniors
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: L.Smith, S.Newey, K.Gristede
HB: E.Gaut, A.Hunt, M.Gristede
C: R.Moorhouse, N.Deppeler, T.Groves
HF: B.Newey, M.Angus, R.Ziegelaar
F: E.White, L.Rosolin, R.Couch
R: O.Stansfield, M.Hickey, M.Wallace
Int: W.Moorhouse, L.Alsop, D.Bridgewater, B.Cumming
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: J.Evans, J.Aitken, O.Curran
HB: E.Wyss, N.Marshall, S.O'Connor
C: C.Scanlon, N.Castersen, G.Beasley
HF: J.vaughan, M.Wyss, C.Kavanagh
F: J.Wallace, A.Robertson, T.Glennen
R: L.Cahill, S.Uwland, J.Carlin
Int: J.Sorgiovanni, T.Barrett, C.Scanlon
Allansford Seniors v Russells Creek Seniors
Allansford Seniors
B: P.Drake, B.Lee, P.Higgins
HB: B.Edge, J.Mclean, Z.Mungean
C: R.Parsons, J.Fedley, F.Gleeson
HF: T.Mungean, B.Williams, R.Swan
F: R.Hare, J.Kirkwood, K.Gordon
R: A.Gordon, C.Day, Z.Jamieson
Int: K.Jans, L.Read, S.Pukallus
Russells Creek Seniors
B: N.Edge, J.Askew, B.Rudland-Castles
HB: T.Martin, G.McLeod, S.Alberts
C: P.Brady, L.McLeod, J.Chatfield
HF: Z.Timms, M.Rook, T.Smith
F: J.Chatfield, C.Templeton, T.Ryan
R: K.Smith, D.Burns, A.Mcmeel
Int: P.Chatfield, J.Chatfield, T.Boyle, S.Brady
