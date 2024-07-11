Hampden round 12 teams: Skipper back for 'eight-point game' after arm break

A timely return for a trio of key players will boost Warrnambool in a clash Blues coach Dan O'Keefe believes is an "eight-point game".
The third-placed Blues host sixth-placed Cobden in round 12 of the Hampden league on Saturday, July 13 at Reid Oval after the interleague bye on July 6.
Only four points separate the two teams on the ladder, with the home side having played an extra game.
O'Keefe confirmed co-captain Mitch Bidmade would return from a broken arm for the clash, along with swingman Sam Cowling and ruck Dan Weymouth.
Bidmade, an inside midfielder who won the club's best and fairest in 2023, hasn't played since suffering the injury in round three while Cowling and Weymouth have both missed the side's past three matches.
O'Keefe said the three players were "massive" inclusions.
He was excited to see Bidmade back in action for the first time since April.
"Mitch is a double best-and-fairest winner and he's as fit as he's ever been this year so it was a shame to lose him and he's first-year captain too," O'keefe told The Standard.
"And just watching how he trained this week already 'he's ready to go' and he'll spark the group up which will be great."
O'Keefe said the club might be without a couple of players with injuries against the Bombers.
He knows how important the fixture is.
"Our two games prior to the bye we felt were eight-point games and we were able to get those two and saw them as extremely important ones to win," he said.
"We've actually got a bye in three week's time, so these next two games we've got two more eight-point games, Cobden and Camperdown.
"We feel like off the back of the last couple of wins, that we've had to fight it out has given us some good confidence. So we're looking to get two more before our next bye."
Meanwhile, Koroit will make at least one change for its match against Camperdown with Saints coach Chris McLaren confirming forward Will Couch (hamstring) would return after missing the past two games.
McLaren said in-form Vic Country and Greater Western Victoria Rebels defender Mitch Lloyd was a chance to play his first game for the club in 2024 due to the Rebels' bye.
Lloyd, who attends boarding school in Ballarat, has been in electric form for the Rebels, appearing in their best players eight times from 10 games.
The Saints sit fourth on a congested ladder after suffering tight losses in their past three games.
"We just haven't been able to quite get over the line but we're doing plenty right," McLaren said.
"We're just not quite finishing off and there's a few factors around that as well. We feel like our best stuff's still really, really competitive but every game from here on in for every team (is important)..."
The eighth-placed Magpies, who sit two wins out of the top-five, will welcome back defensive duo Archie McBean (unavailable) and Brayden Draffin (calf) for the clash.
Dominant ball-winner Eric Guthrie (unavailable) and Isaac McVilly come out of the side.
Terang Mortlake coach Lewy Taylor confirmed three changes for the Bloods' trip to Portland to face the Tigers, with Jarryd Hay and Xavier Moloney returning from injury and talented youngster Charlie Kenna to debut.
Henry Brookes and Liam Kelly come into Port Fairy's side for its game against North Warrnambool Eagles, with Radush Mohan and Riley Hall coming out.
* As supplied by the clubs
Koroit Saints Seniors
B: D.Shircore, J.Whitehead, D.Mooney
HB: A.Campbell, T.Stephens, T.Baulch
C: J.Neave, C.Nagorcka, M.Petersen
HF: D.O'Keefe, T.Waterson, M.Bradley
F: W.Couch, M.Lloyd, C.Byrne
R: J.Block, L.Hoy, J.McCosh
Int: B.Ross, T.Hines, J.Grayland, T.Byrne
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors v Portland Tigers Seniors
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors
B: D.Jones, R.O'Connor, H.Roberts
HB: J.Arundell, X.Moloney, G.Bourke
C: J.Moloney, R.Buck, F.Beasley
HF: L.Taylor, B.Reid, R.Tanner
F: N.Roberts, S.Mclean, X.Vickers
R: J.Harris, D.Hobbs, S.Crawley
Int: J.Slater, D.Hutchins, M.Arundell, I.Kenna
Warrnambool Blues Seniors v Cobden BOMBERS Seniors
Warrnambool Blues Seniors
B: A.McCarthy, R.Mast, R.Holloway
HB: F.Timms, F.Radley, T.Wason
C: J.Turland, S.Carter, A.Steere
HF: L.Cody, J.Walters, H.Ryan
F: S.Cowling, B.Cunnington, M.Bidmade
R: J.Bell, L.Worden, D.Weymouth
Int: R.Jansen van beek, J.Dowling, L.Bidmade, T.Duynhoven
Cobden BOMBERS Seniors
B: B.McGlade, C.Koroneos, Z.Green
HB: S.Lucas, S.Thow, A.Taylor
C: A.Uwland, J.Williamson, M.Kemp
HF: B.Berry, J.Hickey, J.Hammond
F: A.Armstrong, F.Penry, P.Pekin
R: T.Auckland, P.Smith, B.Mahoney
Int: D.Watson, T.Spokes, O.Darcy, T.Anderson
Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors v North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors
Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors
B: L.King, M.Sully, S.Lucardie
HB: Z.McKenna, T.Conroy, K.Fleming
C: O.Myers, J.Nelson Hill, M.Ryan
HF: J.Moloney, T.Macilwain, O.Pollock
F: L.Gunning, J.Rowan, R.Mohan
R: I.Martin, C.McDonald, J.Bartlett
Int: H.Brooks, G.Hogan, A.Fleming, J.hopper
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors
B: T.Batten, J.Lewis, J.Johnstone
HB: A.Noske, B.Jenkinson, L.Wines
C: T.James, J.Grundy, S.McKinnon
HF: W.Brennan, A.Wines, F.Jones
F: N.Vardy, C.McKinnon, T.Keast
R: J.Dillon, J.Bermingham, H.Cobb
Int: B.Gedye, W.McConnell, D.Bermingham, M.Wines
South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors v Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors
South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors
B: J.Henderson, C.Gallichan, I.Thomas
HB: H.Lee, J.Rantall, D.Nicholson
C: W.Owen, M.McCluggage, J.Hawkins
HF: N.Thompson, J.Dye, S.Kelly
F: S.Beks, M.Irving, N.Kol
R: A.Stevens, R.Thomas, P.Anderson
Int: P.Doukas, J.Folkes, W.O'Sullivan, S.Rhodes
Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors
B: B.Mason, H.McGinley, B.Hicks
HB: W.Povey, C.Pither, T.Morris
C: L.Barnes, E.Knight, R.Sigley
HF: V.Huf, H.Cook, C.Whyte
F: L.Urquhart, D.Russell, H.Turnham
R: J.Donehue, J.English, D.White
Int: J.Jennings, H.Fitzgerald, E.Mcshane, J.Murray
