The Standard
sport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'Got a good vibe': Talented teenager, pace bowler headline key signings

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
July 12 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Frith, pictured bowling for Camperdown, has joined Warrnambool Cricket Club. File picture
Nick Frith, pictured bowling for Camperdown, has joined Warrnambool Cricket Club. File picture

A highly-talented teenager and experienced pace bowler headline the new recruits for the Warrnambool Moyne and District Cricket Association's newest club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.