'Got a good vibe': Talented teenager, pace bowler headline key signings

A highly-talented teenager and experienced pace bowler headline the new recruits for the Warrnambool Moyne and District Cricket Association's newest club.
Warrnambool Cricket Club - a merged entity between Brierly-Christ Church and Wesley Yambuk - have landed all-rounder Ryan Mottram from Heytesbury Princetown and seamer Nick Frith from Camperdown.
Mottram, 16, is one of the most promising teenagers in the region having represented South West Cricket at the Melbourne Country Week carnival earlier this year.
The all-rounder scored 350 runs at division one level last season and snared 14 wickets for the Storm while also playing the junior and senior country week carnivals for South West.
Senior coach Jason Mungean said the youngster was a serious talent and one who would benefit from the move.
"He's only a 16-year-old and reckon he's miles ahead of where he should be," he said.
"He's opened at Heytesbury and we think he'll mix well between both his batting and batting. We'll need his batting early on so we're excited by him.".
Frith comes across from fellow South West Cricket club Camperdown and led the competition for division one wickets with 32 at an incredibly impressive average of 10.97.
The pace bowler was named in South West Cricket's division one Team of the Year in 2023-24.
Mungean said Frith was an important signing for the club.
"He's a bit different, more of a swing bowler and gives us another option," he said.
"He's at a really good age for us at 27 and will help Damon Harrison lead the attack.
"We needed someone to shoulder the workload and help Damon out."
Mungean said the club was also exploring the possibility of bringing in an import.
The newly-appointed mentor said coaching Warrnambool was a "full circle" moment for him after previously guiding the two merged clubs and added enthusiasm was high amongst the playing group.
"We've only lost a few guys, Campbell Love has left the area and obviously Chamika Fernando has gone to Mortlake and Geethal Fernando to West (Warrnambool)," he said.
"We've kept basically everyone else which is exciting.
"The club's got a good vibe about it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.