Cowabunga: Extra funding brings cost of playground project to $2.7m

A further $1 million has been given to the Port Fairy skate park and play space project.
It comes as Sport and Recreation Victoria announced Moyne Shire Council's grant application was successful, meaning the project could be completed in line with the 2023 Concept Plan at Russell Clark Reserve.
Deputy mayor Karen Foster said the additional funds would pave the way for more infrastructure.
"... It will allow us to complete additional works including toilet facilities, picnic areas, activity spaces, parking and civil works which were planned for future stages," she said.
"The funding will allow us to create a fantastic, family friendly space which the community has helped shape. It's going to be a wonderful space for the whole community to come together and enjoy".
With the contract also now awarded to Convic, Cr Foster said the council was working with contractors on timelines for construction.
"This has been a long time in the works, but we have got through the longest part of the process," she said.
"We now have a fantastic central location and a design which the community has been consulted on. We are now ready to go and work will start soon to deliver this new family friendly precinct".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.