AFL great 'proud' of South Warrnambool export

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here with your morning headlines.
AFL great Nicky Winmar has praised South Warrnambool export Jamarra Ugle-Hagan for echoing his iconic anti-racism pose.
His comments came during a NAIDOC Week event at Warrnambool's South West Healthcare on Thursday, July 11 where he said he was glad to be back in the city.
"I came here in 1966 for a holiday and it was an amazing place, that was a long time ago and the years have gone quick," Winmar said.
